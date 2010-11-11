Mac OS X 10.6.5 released by Apple

Apple has released Mac OS X 10.6.5 – the latest version of Snow Leopard for its computers.

The update brought a selection of fixes, rather than anything especially exciting, including improved reliability with Microsoft Exchange servers and improved stability and performance of graphics applications in games.

Other fixes include a fix for an issue with some HP printers, an issue with Wikipedia information not displaying properly in Dictionary and, wait for it, improved Bluetooth pairing with the Apple Magic Trackpad.

Camera enthusiasts

For camera enthusiasts, the performance of some image-processing operations in iPhoto and Aperture has been improved and it adds RAW image compatibility for additional digital cameras.

Another minor issue with Ethernet connections has been solved and last, but not least, Apple has rolled out some security changes.

The update can be installed in the normal way through the software update mechanism.

The full change list can be found at http://support.apple.com/kb/HT4250.