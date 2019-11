Apple has withdrawn comments it made yesterday about multi-touch in the Macbook Air

Yesterday we linked to a story written by our sister title T3, which said that the multi-touch technology used in the MacBook Air was software, not hardware-based. Apple has since retracted the comments it made to T3, and has issued a new official statement instead:

"MacBook Air features the most advanced trackpad we've ever made, integrating the multi-touch technology from the iPhone. This integrated feature is unique to MacBook Air."

Glad we cleared that up.