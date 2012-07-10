Apple Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion Gold Master outed for devs

OS X Mountain Lion could be here in days

The launch of the next version of Mac OS X may be days away after Apple seeded the Gold Master version to developers.

Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion has been available in Beta for developers, but this latest version is all-but complete with very few changes likely before the full version is outed to consumers.

Announced in February and unveiled in full at the recent WWDC conference, Mountain Lion brings a host of new features to MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Pro computers.

Apple has incorporated a host of functionality from its popular iOS mobile software including AirPlay Mirroring which allows Apple TV owners to wirelessly send content to their HD TVs.

More iOS-alike features

There's also the Messages app, which brings instant free instant messages between OS X and iOS device users, along with the Notes and Reminders apps.

Apple is also bringing system-wide Facebook and Twitter integration, a new Voice Dictation feature, Game Center, offline reading in Safari and improved security settings.

The upgrade will be just $20 for US users from the Mac App Store and we'd expect that to translate into around £15-£20 when Apple outs the OS, probably within the next couple of weeks.

Via: AppleInsider