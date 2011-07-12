Apple invites Mac OS X Lion app submissions

OS X 10.7 will be here soon

The imminent arrival of Mac OS X Lion seems a little more imminent after Apple emailed developers inviting submissions for the Mac App Store.

In an email to app makers Apple says that the new desktop and laptop OS will "soon be available to millions of Mac users around the world," but doesn't specify exactly when.

The company wants app submissions for Lion's Mac App Store so they can be readily available to download when the operating system is given a rubber stamp.

Game-changer

Mac OS X 10.7 Lion is largely expected to become available for download later this week or early next week, boasting an iOS-like interface and 250 new features.

MacRumors points out that Apple asked for iOS 4 submissions 11 days before launch, but the site doesn't expect Lion to take that long.

It'll be the first version of Apple's game-changing OS X platform that won't be available to buy on physical media and will be downloadable for the extremely reasonable price of £25.

The launch of Lion is expected to trigger the release of the long-awaited 2011 MacBook Air refresh, which are thought to feature Intel's Sandy Bridge processors and Thunderbolt connectivity.