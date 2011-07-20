Apple announces new Thunderbolt LED Display

Apple has announced the arrival of the world's first Thunderbolt LED display.

The 27-inch monitor is being marketed as a docking station for a Mac notebook and will allow you to access a FaceTime webcam, high quality audio, Gigabit Ethernet, FireWire 800, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt ports of your notebook once docked.

The monitor is 16:9 and has a 178-degree viewing angle. It is compatible with any Thunderbolt-enabled Mac notebook and has an ambient light sensor which automatically adjusts the display brightness based on external lighting conditions.

Ultimate docking station

Speaking about the new display, Apple's Philip Schiller said: "The Apple Thunderbolt Display is the ultimate docking station for your Mac notebook.

"With just one cable, users can dock with their new display and connect to high performance peripherals, network connections and audio devices."

Apple is pricing the monitor at £899, with the Thunderbolt Display UK release date coming in the next 60 days or so.

It's lucky, then, that Apple has announced a whole goody bag of devices - including new MacBook Airs and Mac Minis - to keep you busy until the Thunderbolt Display arrives.