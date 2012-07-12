13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display rumored for fall release

Love the Retina but wish it was a bit smaller? You may soon get your wish

Love the look of Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display but bummed the company doesn't offer it in a smaller size yet?

Apple may soon answer your prayers after a 13-inch Retina-powered model popped up in Geekbench results this week, which could be making its way through Cupertino's supply chain soon.

While there's no denying the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display is spectacular, not everyone wants a notebook that large.

Judging from several reports that popped up this week, they may not have to wait long for a taste of that Retina goodness.

I'll take the 13-inch

DisplaySearch analyst Richard Shim claims that a 13.3-inch display capable of a pixel density of 2560 x 1600 is gearing up for production in the third quarter.

However, the analyst stops short of confirming that Apple might use the panel in its smaller MacBook Pro - at least right away.

The good news for Retina MacBook Pro fans is the pixel density on the 13.3-inch panel will be even slightly higher than that of the current 15-inch model: 227 pixels per inch, versus the existing model's mere 200 ppi.