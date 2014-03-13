LaCie launches dual-SSD 4K storage system

LaCie, a Seagate-owned firm, has unveiled a new portable external storage solution with Thunderbolt 2, which it claims is the fastest storage system of its kind.

The LaCie Little Big Disk employs Intel's new interface technology to generate speeds of up to 1,375MB/s, making it a perfect fit for 4K video. Speeds can go even higher when connected to the new Mac Pro, which promises up to 2,600MB/s transfer rates.

To get an idea of just how fast the Little Big Disk is, it can transfer 300GB of 4K footage in less than three minutes. This makes transfers ten times faster than other portable hard drives powered by USB 3.0.

Efficient storage

The system employs two 500GB PCIe Gen 2 SSDs and two Thunderbolt 2 ports. Up to five Little Big Disks can be daisy chained up to a 4K display for even greater storage potential.

LaCie has also improved its design to boost cooling efficiency and reduce noise. It added two heat-dissipating aluminium plates and a larger, thermoregulated fan, which only turns on when necessary.

The device comes with a three-year limited warranty and is available directly from LaCie or through resellers for £1,059 (US$1,760, AU$1,966).