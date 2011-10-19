Buffalo births tough, fast portable hard drive

Storage manufacturer Buffalo has brought out its ultra-tough MiniStation Extreme portable hard drive.

The drive is certified to US Military Standard MIL-STD-810F 516.5 Procedure IV, which means - if you don't know your US Military standards - it can survive free-fall drops of up to 2.3 metres.

It achieves this level of toughness thanks to a highly shock-resistant body and rubberised elements.

'Globetrotters'

The MiniStation Extreme also packs an integrated USB 3.0 cable, which snaps into the chassis, and Buffalo TurboPC EX technology to provide data speeds of up to 5Gbps.

"This latest addition to the MiniStation family is ideal for globetrotters who travel with their PCs and portable HDDs and demand a robust, fast and secure high performance portable storage device," said Paul Hudson, Buffalo's sales director for Northern Europe.

"The MiniStation Extreme can withstand free-fall drops of up to 2.3m making it the most robust MiniStation ever."

The drive is available in piano-black, silver and red - although we're not sure how scratch-resistant its glossy finish is.

It comes in 500GB and 1TB varieties, with the 500GB version currently retailing for £74, and the 1TB capacity priced at £134.