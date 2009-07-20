Metal Gear-style wrist keyboard launched

The AK-39 is designed for military and emergency service use

If you've ever fancied pretending to be a character in Metal Gear Solid, then a new computing peripheral looks like it was designed expressly for you.

iKey Industrial Peripherals, formerly Texas Industrial Peripherals, has launched a wrist-mounted keyboard that allows its wearer to input data on the go.

Military-grade AK-39 features

In keeping with its intended market, the military-grade AK-39 features electro-magnetic shielding to protect it from harsh environments, alongside adjustable and night-vision compatible green LED backlighting, and a snap-on protective faceplate to eliminate accidental keystrokes.

Designed for use by military and emergency personnel, the AK-39 also incorporates a D-pad mouse and an integrated Force Sensing Resistor pointing device with left- and right-click functionality.

