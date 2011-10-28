HP to offer Apple printer exclusive

HP showed off its refreshed range of consumer printers this week, and told TechRadar that the previous Envy had proven to be such a hit in the Apple store that it has gone the extra mile and created an exclusive version.

The HP Envy 114 e-All-in-one black version has been reserved for Apple, and is expected to be a big seller.

"This will be one of big selling SKU's and it will be on a promotion so that it's cheaper when you buy it along with a Mac," an HP spokesperson told TechRadar.

Big market

"Apple now has an exclusive Envy on a European level, but obviously heavily focused on the big UK market," she added.

The printer – which is made to slot neatly out of the way and not look too ugly – also features AirPrint, allowing direct printing from iPad, iPhone or iPod touch and the widely admired ePrint system for printing from afar via an internet connection.

There will also be a white 114 version that will be sold through all HP's normal channels, as well as alongside the black exclusive in Apple stores.