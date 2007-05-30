Brother is most ethical company

Brother's range of printers, scanners and multifunction devices have helped the company become the most ethical within the computing and technology sector

Printer manufacturer Brother has been named the most ethical company within the technology sector by The Ethical Company Organisation, the company behind The Good Office Guide.

The Ethical Company Organisation measures how companies perform ethically. It's based on their energy consumption, TCO certification (a standard for environmentally and employee friendly office equipment) and environmental reporting. In total, companies are scrutinised and rated in 15 areas.

"We are delighted that the company researchers have recognised the strong track record Brother has on a whole range of environmental and ethical issues," said Chris Hinds, Brother's marketing communications manager.

The award as the most ethical company includes Brother's entire range, including printers, fax machines, and multifunction devices. Brother is currently the only major manufacturer to have passed the Ethical Company Accreditation scheme.

Results

The results of the study will be published in The Good Shopping Guide, aimed to help consumer to make a more informed choice when buying products. The reference guide includes ratings of some 700 companies selling goods and services worldwide.

" The Good Office Guide has provided a great opportunity for us to not only encourage businesses to be environmentally and ethically conscious, but to make the right purchasing decisions too," Hinds said.

"Being 'green' and buying ethically makes good business sense. Using less paper, consuming less energy, dealing with waste more effectively - these could all save a considerable amount of cash and be good for the environment too. That is why we are campaigning this year for businesses to adopt double-sided printing to reduce paper usage and cost," he added.

The Good Office Guide can be ordered free of charge by emailing goodofficeguide@brother-uk.com or phoning 0845 606 0626.