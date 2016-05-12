AOC looks to banish the bezel with its latest affordable monitor

AOC has revealed a new slick looking 27-inch monitor with a QHD resolution which is tidily slim and has a 'borderless' panel.

The AOC Q2781PQ is borderless on all four sides (meaning it has extremely thin bezels – 5.7mm all round save for the bottom border which is a smidge thicker at 6.25mm) for that coveted 'image suspended in the air' look. The monitor stand has some pretty nifty aesthetics about it too.

The panel itself is an AH-IPS effort, meaning as ever with IPS you get wide viewing angles of 178 degrees, and impressive colors with AOC claiming 100% sRGB coverage. As mentioned, the resolution of the panel is QHD which is 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

Capable colors

The quality and color reproduction is such that AOC notes this is a display which will be of interest to those who are keen on photo or video editing.

Other specs include a 4ms (GTG) response time and a brightness of 350 cd/m2, with power consumption of 45W. In terms of connectivity you get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, with a D-Sub connector into the bargain.

AOC has also incorporated Flicker-Free tech which regulates the brightness of the backlight to reduce flickering and thus help alleviate possible eyestrain issues.

The AOC Q2781PQ hits the shelves this July and it's priced at £279 (around $400) which includes a three-year warranty.