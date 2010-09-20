Asus unveils Crosshair IV Extreme Mobo

Asus has unveiled the new Crosshair IV Extreme Republic of Gamers motherboard boasting AMD's 890FX chipset including a 'slew of user friendly overclocking features'.

The CrossLinx 3 technology on the AMD board offers the ability to use graphics cards from different vendors and generations.

"With CrossLinx 3 technology, Crosshair IV Extreme users gain the ability to mix and match multiple graphics cards from both Nvidia and ATI, including models of different GPU generations," explains Asus.

LucidHYDRALOGIX engine

"This technology uses the LucidHYDRALOGIX engine, which bridges various graphics cards to enable their simultaneous usage.

"By removing compatibility hurdles, CrossLinx 3 makes it possible to experiment with different configurations of graphics cards for maximum performance."

The layout has five PCI express expansion slots with two for native graphics cards either on their own or in CrossFire configuration and three that can take a range of other options – it all sounds like immense fun.

The Crossfire IV Extreme also offers RC Bluetooth, ROG iDirect and ROG Connect, 6 SATA 6Gb ports, 2 SATA 3GB ports and two external SATA 3Gb ports along with Intel Gigabit LAN and support for up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM.