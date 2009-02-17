HP releases a mischief of mice

Ladies, why not use your Vivienne Tam mouse with your Vivienne Tam HP laptop?

In a welcome break from all the mobile phone announcements, HP today announced the release of a slew of lifestyle and eco-friendly computer accessories, including mice designed for women and made from recycled plastics.

At the cheapest end of the range are two computer mice apparently 'sure to appeal to female tastes'.

That means lucky ladies can pick up the HP Wireless Optical Mouse Vivienne Tam Special Edition, featuring a gleaming red finish bursting with peony flowers that mirror Tam's Spring 2009 runway collection. But slightly more affordable at just £29.

Next up is the HP Wireless Comfort Mouse - Women's Special Edition, which has been designed specifically for women's hands and fingers, incorporating a compact, symmetrical design, smooth-feel scroll wheel and finished with metallic pearl paint. £32 to you, love.

Genetically-engineered green mouse

Eco-warriors who've worn out (and recycled) their previous micecan invest in the future with a HP Wireless Eco-comfort Mobile Mouse, made using 30 per cent recycled plastics and home to smart power management and a power-efficient laser sensor delivering long battery life of up to seven months using one standard AA battery. Although you'll be using rechargeables, naturally. Available in March for £35.

Gamers have more to spend than greenies, so the HP Laser Gaming Mouse will set thumb-jockeys back a hefty £44. It has 'gaming grade' laser performance (yep, we think that's nonsense, too) with five levels of sensitivity, 3200dpi resolution, 45ips tracking speed and 20g acceleration (warning, not for use in genuine 20g environments, like Jupiter).

Finally, the mouse king to rule them all is the HP Wireless Comfort Desktop, which for £49, gives you a laser mouse plus a wireless keyboard sporting 31 hot keys and a comfy wrist rest.

Also released today was the broadband-busting 3MP HP Elite Autofocus Webcam capable of delivering up to 12 megapixel still photo resolution or up to 2 megapixel video. Available now at just a pound under 70 notes.