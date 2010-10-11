Trending

Asus' low-profile ENGT430 graphics card appears

Ideal for media PCs

Asus ENGT430 low profile card
Asus has announced its latest Fermi DX11 graphics card – with the low-profile ENGT430/DI/1GD3 (LP) pitched at home theatre enthusiasts and casual gamers.

The ENGT430/DI/1GD3 (LP) – probably know as Eng to its friends – is powered by the Nvidia GeForce GT430.

"The Asus-designed PCI-Express 2.0 ENGT430/DI/1GD3 (LP) card is ideal for home theatre enthusiasts and casual gamers," explains Asus' release.

Low profile

"Built using a specially designed low profile PCB (printed circuit board), the Asus ENGT430 includes Nvidia PureVideo engine that accelerates even Blu-ray 3D media.

"Its use of the highestquality components, including ASUSDust-Proof fan, GPU Guard, and Fuse Protectionensures that the Asus ENGT430 remains stable and reliable for long-term use."

The Asus ENGT430/DI/1GD3 (LP) will be available from 11 October.

