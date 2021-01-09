Colts vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL Wild Card playoff game online anywhere

Buffalo may have missed out on the AFC No. 1 seed and first-round bye that goes with it, but they still sizzled last Sunday, frying Miami 56-26 in their final game of the regular season. Perhaps unexpectedly, that Bills win paved the way for the Indianapolis Colts to sneak into the playoffs - so it's only fitting the two teams meet today. Read on as we explain how to get a Colts vs Bills live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online wherever you are right now.

Colts vs Bills live stream Date: Saturday January 9, 2021 Time: 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT / 6.05pm GMT / 5.05am AEDT Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park (NY) TV channel and live stream: CBS Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN 100% risk-free

The AFC East champion Bills and star QB Josh Allen are hot favorites for the first of this weekend's Wild Card games - but could this unpredictable Colts team prove to be the ultimate dark horse?

Indy were mind-bogglingly inconsistent for much of the regular season, but could have found their rhythm at the perfect time. They've won four of their last five and - as we saw in Week 11 when they took down the Packers - they can be a match for anyone on their day.

However, they've also surrendered more than 300 passing yards in four of their last five games, which does not bode well when they're up against MVP candidate Josh Allen. The versatile 24-year-old QB has come of age in spectacular fashion this season, elevating his game to a different level in recent weeks. The Bills offense has been scoring for fun, blowing opponents away like they're playing Madden - and it'll be a surprise if they don't carry on in that vein today.

But with the prospect of retirement looming large, could one of the league's elder statesmen, Philip Rivers, pull something truly special out of the bag and keep dreaming of a Super Bowl 2021 appearance - which would be the first of his career? Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Colts vs Bills online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere today.

How to watch Colts vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the NFL playoffs online just as if you were back at home.

FREE Colts vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL playoff Wild Card game online in the US

Today's Colts vs Bills AFC Wild Card game is being shown nationally on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1.05pm ET/10.05am PT at Bills Stadium in Buffalo. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch Colts vs Bills FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 season without cable, you've needed access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. The same is true for the playoffs. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Colts vs Bills game 100% free, if that's what you decide. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills playoff clash today.

How to watch Colts vs Bills: live stream NFL Wild Card playoffs FREE online in Canada

Today's Colts vs Bills clash kicks off at 1.05pm ET/10.05am PT in Canada, with linear TV coverage available through CTV, TSN and RDS. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN offers every single 2021 NFL playoff game. That obviously means that the Colts vs Bills game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, an ongoing free DAZN trial deal currently lets you try the service free - essentially mean you can watch a free NFL playoff live stream, if that's what you end up deciding. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Bills vs Colts live stream UK: how to watch NFL playoffs online

The Bills vs Colts game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 5.30pm GMT ahead of a 6.05pm kick-off. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, it also offers a streaming-only service called Now TV, which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football action. Alternatively, you can tune in to the Bills vs Colts game via NFL Game Pass Pro from just £1.99 a week - or, for a flat fee of £50, get access through the end of July 2021, which will see you through the playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, 2021 NFL Draft and more. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games aired by Sky.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts FREE: live stream NFL playoffs in Australia

If you live in Australia, you're spoiled for choice for the big Bills vs Colts AFC Wild Card game, which is scheduled to start at 5.05am AEDT on Sunday morning Down Under. But we'd look no further than FREE-to-air 7Mate, which is showing all six of this weekend's Wild Card games - and that of course includes the Bills vs Colts. If you're not in front of your TV though, Kayo Sports, a favourite for cord-cutters, is offering a Bills vs Colts live stream - and it should be showing all the NFL games from now on, plus loads more sporting coverage from top-tier soccer (La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup) to US sports like the NBA and NHL. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Plus, our latest testing reveals that Australian residents who've subscribed to Kayo can use the streaming service even if they're abroad - our No.1 rated VPN offering 3-months FREE right now with an annual plan working brilliantly with the platform as of January 2021. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game too, and you can stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Alternatively, live-for-it NFL fans can sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week or £50 through July 2021 in the UK so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).