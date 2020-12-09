Cloudflare is giving businesses greater control over data localization and access

Cloudflare has released a new cloud storage management tool to help businesses meet their data locality, privacy, and compliance needs. The company’s Data Localization Suite is available now as an add-on for enterprise customers, giving them control over where their data is stored and who has access to it.

With many businesses operating across national borders, they must constantly re-evaluate a broad range of regulations to ensure that they adhere to local compliance standards.

Previously, organizations may have had to restrict their applications to one data center or region in order to achieve compliance, even if it meant reduced performance or security.

Keep your data close

With the new Data Localization Suite, Cloudflare customers benefit from the firm’s high-level security and performance, while remaining able to set rules and controls at the edge. With the company’s regional services offering, businesses can choose the location of their data centers, where their private keys are held, and send their logs anywhere in the world through Cloudflare’s Edge Log Delivery.

With the Data Localization Suite, Cloudflare customers can deploy serverless code with added regional control. Workers, the company’s serverless platform, now comes with Jurisdiction Tags to give developers controls over where their data is stored.

And despite the added locality that the new suite provides, Cloudflare still promises to align with industry-leading security standards and utilizes the latest encryption tools.

"Companies that want to win globally need to be able to operate within the local values and requirements of different regions, and that is increasingly true as nearly every country evaluates how to address data access and protection within its borders," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

“We've always prioritized privacy at Cloudflare, and now we're making it easier than ever for our customers to navigate this shifting landscape globally, and regionally.”