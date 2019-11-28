Cloud storage sorted for a lifetime? pCloud's Black Friday deal is pretty unbelievable

We all know that Black Friday is the perfect time to grab big bargains on exciting tech and home purchases - but don't forget that it's also the opportune moment to sort out your cloud storage, too.

Or sort out a lifetime's worth of sorting it out! That's exactly what you can do with pCloud's latest offer. You're looking at a lifetime storage of 2TB for a one-time payment of $245 (or £245), from one of the best cloud storage providers on the market.

That means that you can say goodbye to compromising price for how much you can get, head straight over to pCloud's website to bag this deal.

You're getting a pretty epic 75% off a superb service, which will let you automatically backup all your photos and videos. There's no no file size limitations and you can recover your files up to 30 days after deleting them.

And if you want to know more about the cloud storage offer, or why we rank pCloud so highly - just keep reading as we've got all that information for you below. But note that it expires on Monday, December 2.

pCloud 2TB plan | $980 $245 for a LIFETIME | 75% off

If $245 seems a bit steep just remember that this is a lifetime's supply, not just one or a couple of years. It's currently a staggering 75% off the original price - and 2TB goes a long way in covering your storage needs. It can hold countless hours of music, hundreds of video games and photos.

If forking out $245/£245 all in one go seems a bit too much, then there's another cloud storage deal that might take your fancy instead.

Our #1 rated solution from iDrive will cost you a mere $3.48 for a whole year of 3TB storage! That's outstanding value at a slightly absurd 95% off the usual price.

Follow the link to learn more about this iDrive cloud storage deal.

What makes pCloud such a great cloud storage provider?

There's plenty of reasons why we rank pCloud so highly - currently it's our second favorite overall cloud storage provider.

It's cheap and really simple to use - so even if you're not tech savvy you'll find it easy to use, it's cheap and has an extra layer of security - with its separate encryption product Crypto.

Not to mention its 30-day recovery of your files once deleted is pretty handy, especially if you delete anything by accident.

If you need more information make sure to check out our pCloud review - where you can find out everything you need to know about this superb software.

