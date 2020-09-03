Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch game 1 of the NBA playoff series today

Western Conference no. 2 seeds the LA Clippers square up against the no. 3 seeded Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven NBA playoff semi-final series that has all the makings of a classic. Kawhi Leonard and the Tinseltown team may be favorites, but with Denver star Jamal Murray playing lights out at the moment, who's to say what will happen in game 1 tonight? Follow our guide to watch a Clippers vs Nuggets live stream and catch all the 2020 NBA playoff basketball online wherever you are right now.

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream Game 1 of the Clippers vs Nuggets is set for Thursday, September 3 and the two teams will play every other day in this best-of-seven series, which will last until at least September 9 (game 4) and no longer than September 15 (game 7, if necessary). Full TV and streaming details are below - and you can enjoy your preferred coverage wherever you are with a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial.

Jamal Murray is the main talking point heading into the series, with the Nuggets guard looking every bit the elite player Denver hoped he would be when they drafted him with the seventh overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Coming out of lockdown with an impressive amount of muscle added to his frame, he was the focal point of the Nugs' magnificent turnaround against the Jazz, dropping 50 points on Utah twice in the last round. It wasn't all the Murray Show, though, with Nikola Jokic stepping up when his teammate suffered an injury in game 7 of the series.

On paper, Doc Rivers' LA Clippers had a much easier route to the Western Conference semi-finals, winning their series against the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 - though some would say they haven't yet hit the heights expected of them. Last year's NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has been consistently excellent for LA, but fellow star Paul George has played more hit-and-miss basketball, leaving many to wonder if there are weaknesses in the Clippers for the Nuggets to exploit in this series.

There's only one way to see how it all pans out in the league's Orlando bubble, though, so read on for details of how to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets online and get an NBA live stream from anywhere today.

Don't miss: get a Tour de France live stream

How to watch the NBA playoffs from abroad

You may not be able to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets series using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

We've tested over 100 VPNs and found that ExpressVPN always comes out on top. Fast, secure, and easy to use, you'll be up and running with Express in no time. Plus, you can try it out for free with a 30 day money-back guarantee, so if you're not sold on being able to watch sports from around the world you can always claim your cash back. There's a massive range of supported devices on offer, from Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option). VPNs are good for more than watching NBA abroad, however. You're securing your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions. View Deal

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch game 1 of the NBA playoff series in the US

The semi-final showdown between Doc Rivers' LA Clippers and Michael Malone's Denver Nuggets is being shown nationally, with games split between ESPN and TNT. Game 1 is on TNT, with tip-off scheduled for 9pm ET/6pm PT on Thursday, September 3. If you've got cable, that means it's easy, as you can stream the Clippers vs Nuggets games online with ESPN and TNT - just log in with details of your TV provider for access. If you don't have cable, then you'll need to look at accessing these channels another way - namely, via an over-the-top streaming service. Of these, Sling TV is easily your best option. A Sling Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you both TNT and ESPN, meaning you're covered for the entire series - plus there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you'll be able to watch a couple of Clippers vs Nuggets games without dropping a dime. Or if you're not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports, you can grab an NBA TV subscription through the NBA League Pass, for $49. This will get you coverage of all nationally televised games for a great price - but it is subject to blackout restrictions for in-market games when they apply. However, you can get around this by grabbing a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based.

More sports: how to watch an MLB live stream

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch NBA playoff basketball in the UK

Sky Sports is the home of everything NBA in the UK. The Sky Sports channels are operated by Sky, but you can also watch them via BT and Virgin Media TV packages. Game 1 of the Clippers vs Nuggets is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 2am BST on Friday, September 4. The series is almost certain to get a good amount of air time - and there are more cost-effective options than signing up for the full commitment of a Sky contract so you don't get a jolt in the stomach every time one of the games isn't featured. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use - but we'd highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage of the rest of the season, as well as early playoff games and a full month of content from other sports as well. If you're really only interested in an NBA live stream, you could also consider an NBA League Pass, which is an all-in-one subscription that offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven-day free trial if you're just looking to watch a Clippers vs Nuggets live steam. If you're looking to watch Clippers vs Nuggets from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets: live stream the 2020 NBA playoffs in Canada

TSN is the place to turn for coverage of game 1 of the Western Conference semi-final series between the Clippers vs Nuggets. With TSN widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn't be difficult for these Canadian viewers - simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network's website to watch. However, if you don't subscribe through cable TV, you can also use TSN Direct, with a $19.99 monthly subscription cost. You'll also be able to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets online with NBA League Pass. If you're out of the country you can use a VPN to easily swap your location so you can still live stream it all. All times are the same as in the US as per the schedule above.

(Image credit: Future)

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs online in Australia

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the 2019/20 NBA playoffs. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that's not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or $35 monthly, it's far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. Kayo will carrying Clippers vs Nuggets Game 1 live, with tip-off Down Under at 11am AEST on Friday morning. Fans of the two teams wanting to be 110% sure can always grab further games in the series also have the option of an NBA League Pass.

Clippers vs Nuggets: Western Conference semi-final schedule and TV channels

Here's how the Clippers vs Nuggets series looks this September (all times ET).

Game 1: Thursday, Sept. 3, 9pm I TNT

Game 2: Saturday, Sept. 5, TBD | TNT

Game 3: Monday, Sept. 7, TBD | TNT

Game 4: Wednesday, Sept. 9, TBD | ESPN

Game 5: Friday, Sept. 11, TBD | TNT

Game 6: Sunday, Sept. 13, TBD | ESPN

Game 7: Tuesday, Sept. 15, TBD | ESPN

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

If you've been shopping for ways to pick up a Clippers vs Nuggets live stream online, then you've likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league's official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you're in the US, you'll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn't include any nationally televised games. That means you'll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

However, in the case of the playoffs, an NBA TV subscription alone will cover you for most games in the US, due to some clever scheduling by those in charge.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you'll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions - based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.