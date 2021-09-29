Chromebook sales crumble as world crawls out of pandemic

The demand for new computer hardware has started waning as employees start returning to their physical offices, new research has claimed.

A report from market analysts TrendForce estimates Chromebooks will most likely suffer the hardest fall among all the different device types, despite being a major hit during the pandemic, enabling both remote working and distance learning at a lower price point than their notebook counterparts.

TrendForce’s figures are now estimating that during the second half of the year, the demand for Chromebooks dropped by 50% in just a single month. The report expects annual shipments for the device to reach 36 million units this year, with HP and Samsung suffering the brunt of the blow.

We've put together a list of the best business laptops around

These are the best workstations on the market today

Also check out our roundup of the best mobile workstations

According to TrendForce, Chromebooks occupy a high share of notebook shipments for these two companies, with their overall shipments expected to decline as much as 20% in the second half of the year compared to the first six months.

Rising demand

Another significant factor could be the Emergency Connectivity Fund, recently released by the US FCC. Totaling $7.17 billion, the Fund will mostly be used to supply schools and libraries with notebooks, tablets and network connectivity devices. As a result, the demand for Chromebooks will be sustained for at least a year.

The return to the office may be the reason for fewer purchases, but it could also be a reason for more purchases, the report stated, as European and North American businesses could seek to replace their current notebooks, as well. Intel’s next-gen CPUs, as well as Windows 11, scheduled for release early next month, could also fuel more purchases.

All things considered, the global notebook market will still record growth this year, TrendForce concluded. With a projected 240 million units sold, the market is set for a 16.4% year-on-year growth.