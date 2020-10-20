Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch the Champions League match anywhere

Frank Lampard's men begin their 2020/21 Champions League campaign tonight with a tricky tie against Spanish opposition. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream and catch all the Champions League football online wherever you are today.

In a group that also includes Krasnodar and Rennes, both teams will fancy their chances of progressing , however both sides come into the match off the back of disappointing results.

Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream Kick-off time at Stamford Bridge for this match is 8pm local time (BST) in the UK, making it a 3pm ET/12pm PT start in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Chelsea vs Sevilla coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

Chelsea had to settle for a 3-3 draw at home to Southampton at the weekend in a match that perfectly exemplified the Blues' season so far. New signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were both on target, underlying the London club's attacking capabilities, but Lampard's team once again showed their defensive frailties by allowing the Saints to get back in the game and earn a share of the points.

Their opponents tonight may also have had the excuse of having one eye on this match after suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Granada on Saturday, putting a dent in their otherwise solid start to the season.

Chelsea look set to have the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga keep his spot between the sticks, with new keeper Edouard Mendy likely to be unavailable, but there's better news further up the pitch for the Blues, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic both available for selection.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui meanwhile looks set to have both Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos at his disposal with the pair having recovered in time for the trip to South West London.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream and catch all tonight's Champions League action wherever you are in the world.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Chelsea vs Sevilla online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for today's match, you probably won't be able to watch it like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch Champions League tonight in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to the 2020/21 Champions League in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's intriguing Chelsea vs Sevilla. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.



How to watch Chelsea vs Sevilla: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Chelsea vs Sevilla clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own - which carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Chelsea vs Sevilla game, which kicks-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a heap of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Chelsea vs Sevillad if you find yourself outside of Canada today



Chelsea vs Sevilla: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for live coverage of Chelsea vs Sevilla. You'll need to get up early or stay up (very) late, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 6am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, October 21. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sevilla in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Chelsea vs Sevilla fixture scheduled to kick-off at 8am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, October 21. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Sevilla and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for Chelsea vs Sevilla in India 12.30am late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.