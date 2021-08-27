Channel your inner beast mode with The Rock’s sweat-proof workout headphones

Gym goers, listen up: The Rock has added to his fitness fashion line with a pair of workout-ready JBL headphones.

Hollywood's highest paid actor has once again teamed up with Under Armor for the Project Rock Over-Ear Training cans, designed to be used in a busy gym environment and, obviously, to make you feel as powerful as the 270-pound former wrestler himself.

But as well as simply being branded with the star’s Brahma Bull insignia, the headphones – which are essentially an updated version of a similar JBL model released back in 2018 – actually boast some pretty impressive audio features, too.

For starters, they pack active noise-cancelling (ANC) tech and a 45-hour battery life. Most of the best noise-cancelling headphones in our buying guide don’t rock anywhere near that level of endurance, with most over-ear models – including our top pick, the Sony WH-1000XM4 – packing around 30 hours on a full charge.

What’s more, Under Armour claims The Rock’s latest cans also sport a speed charging feature that allows users to get two hours of playback time in just five minutes. Again, that’s a faster charge time than most of the best headphones out there right now.

(Image credit: Under Armor / JBL)

Evidently, though, the Project Rock Over-Ear Training headphones are designed with fitness fanatics in mind, hence their IPX4 sweat-resistance rating, extra headband grip and washable supervent materials on their fast-drying ear cushions.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also on hand should you find yourself needing to answer a call, change music track or double check how to safely perform a deadlift mid-workout.

They’re not cheap, mind. At $299.95 / £232.00 (around AU$410), the headphones are in a similar price category to those at the top of our buying guides – but at least you’ll feel like a beast, right?

Building his brand

As if The Rock needed to line his pockets any further, the Hollywood A-lister’s latest headphones arrive in tandem with his Under Armour-branded running shoes and sweat-activated graphic T-shirts.

The former are pretty self-explanatory – they’re foam-based workout trainers, basically – but the latter are blank vests and T-shirts that reveal motivational messages when exposed to moisture.

(Image credit: Under Armor)

Now, we’re no personal trainers, but we’re pretty sure we’d keep that novelty quiet if we were having a slow day in the gym.

The entirety of The Rock’s new workout collection is available now at Under Armour’s official website.