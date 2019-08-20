Casio Pro Trek WSD-F21HR has a headline feature most rivals already offer

Casio has just announced a new entry in its Pro Trek series, catchily called the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F21HR, and that name might give you a hint at its headline feature. Still struggling? It’s a heart rate monitor.

Surprisingly, other entries in the range such as the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 and the Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 don’t have a heart rate monitor, so this makes for a substantial upgrade – even if it’s an upgrade that many other smartwatches and fitness trackers already offer.

The Casio Pro Trek WSD-F21HR uses an optical heart rate sensor which can express its readings as one of five heart rate zones. The WSD-F21HR also has a Heart Rate watch face, which allows the wearable to automatically switch to the heart rate monitor screen when it detects motion.

Check out the best smartwatches

Have a look at the best fitness trackers

These are the best cheap smartwatches

While heart rate tracking might have been a long time coming, coupled with the rest of what the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F21HR offers it should make for a full-featured smartwatch.

The wearable additionally sports GPS, offline maps, and detailed activity tracking, including for running and trail running.

Plus, the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F21HR is water-resistant to depths of 50 meters, and it has a dual-layer screen, allowing you to switch to a low-power display when you don’t need all the smart functions.

The watch runs Wear OS, so it has access to a wide range of apps, and it’s set to cost $499 (around £410 / AU$735) when it hits stores in September.