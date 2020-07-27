Cardiff vs Fulham live stream: how to watch the Championship playoffs from anywhere

Fulham's last gasp bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League floundered on a frantic final day of Championship action - but the West London side still have a chance to get back to the top-flight via the playoffs. But they face stern opposition in the form of Cardiff City, who finished 5th in the table this season. Read on as we explain how to watch Cardiff vs Fulham online and get a reliable Championship playoffs live stream for today's 1st leg action.

Cardiff City vs Fulham live stream Tonight's Championship playoff semi-final kicks off at 7.45pm BST kick-off in Cardiff, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7pm - and those without Sky Sports can watch every second of the action with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. That makes it a 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT kick-off in the US.

While Neeskens Kebano's equaliser for the Cottagers sent Wigan down at the weekend, the 1-1 draw against the Latics wasn't enough for Scott Parker's men to take second place away from West Bromwich Albion.

Cardiff, on the other hand, weren't in contention for automatic promotion but needed only needed a point against Hull to rubber stamp a top-six finish. They ended up winning 3-0 on Sunday, with the emphatic result sure to raise the Bluebirds' confidence levels.

Tonight's match in Wales is the 1st leg of a two match tie that sees two of the Championship's highest scoring teams collide - Fulham hitting the net 64 times during the regular season and Cardiff managing an even more prolific 68 goals. In fact, despite finishing below Fulham in the table, only league champions Leeds and Brentford won more games than Cardiff since June's Championship restart - so Neil Harris' side may be finding form at just the right time.

It's sure to be an action-packed encounter, so read on as our guide explains how to watch the Championship playoffs online and get a Cardiff City vs Fulham live stream wherever you are in the world today.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Fulham from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local EFL Championship coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Cardiff City vs Fulham live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Cardiff vs Fulham live stream: watch the Championship playoffs online in the UK

Today's Championship playoff 1st leg clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage from the Cardiff City Stadium begins at 7pm BST ahead of an 7.45pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Cardiff City vs Fulham online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. It will let you watch the rest of the Championship playoffs in their entirety, plus PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing, various Australian ball-related activities, and much more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Cardiff City vs Fulham live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Fulham: FREE live stream details for the US

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Championship playoffs in the US, with the choice of either English or Spanish commentary. You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service, from only $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

FREE Cardiff vs Fulham live stream: how to watch today's game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the EFL Championship pay-offs in Canada. This means the network will be exclusively broadcasting both legs of Cardiff City vs Fulham in the region, with Sunday's first leg set to kick-off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Cardiff City vs Fulham: watch online in Australia

beIN Sports has the exclusive rights to show the EFL Championship play-offs Down Under – including this game between Cardiff City and Fulham. Kick-off in Australia is at 4.45am on Tuesday morning, with beIN Sport 2 the channel to head to. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN on a streaming-only basis via beIN Sports Connect. It costs just AU$19.99 per month and its free 2-week trial theoretically will let you watch all of the Championship playoffs for free. That said, Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its packages, and for just a fiver more, you get access to loads more sporting action. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. There's a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more - console support is the only obvious outlier but it's said to be "coming soon".