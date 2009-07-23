TomTom confirms iPhone App for summer

TomTom's iPhone app and iPhone cradle should be arriving at an Apple Store near you very soon

TomTom's CEO has confirmed that the company's iPhone navigation app is still on course for a summer launch and that it is set to debut on the App Store in the U.S. and Europe at the same time.

Speaking in a conference call announcing the latest financial reports TomTom CEO Harold Goddijn said: "The launch planned for the iPhone this summer is on track."

TomTom's car cradle for the iPhone will be available via all the usual channels, with the TomTom boss adding "hopefully that will include Apple stores."

As far as financial news goes, TomTom's second-quarter earnings for the period ending June 30 showed that net profit was down 61 percent from the same period in 2008 ($28.5 million, compared with $74 million last year).

Overall revenue was down 19 per cent to $524 million (from $645 million last year) although sales of PNDs (personal navigation devices) were in line with expectations.

'Live' services flourishing

"Live" services such as TomTom's HD Traffic are becoming increasingly popular and Goddijn added: "We're quite encouraged that the overall demand for our products, both in Europe and North America, has held up quite reasonably.

Speaking on the economic downturn, the TomTom boss added: "We have been affected, but the decline in Europe is managing and there's growth in North America, albeit small ... We can see we're making good progress in routing (and) in HD Traffic. We see a shift ... happening slowly but surely where navigation devices are used as a more dynamic always-on information source in a car."

TechRadar spoke with a TomTom UK rep and we were informed that the final dates are still to be confirmed. Stay tuned for updates, PND fans!

Via Twice.com