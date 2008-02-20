MirrorPilot: GPS built into rearview mirror

German satnav-maker MirrorPilot has developed a GPS unit which comes built into your rearview mirror.

With no suction cups needed to hold it in place and without the fiddly element of plugging in a standalone unit, the MirrorPilot satnav unit is pegged to make driving a whole lot easier.

By delivering directions in the rearview mirror, where drivers should often be checking, the makers claim driving will be safer. Drivers will allegdly be more aware as to what's going on around them while they're checking directions.

Car break-ins

It's also hoped that it'll reduce the risk of your car being broken into. Gadgets such as satnav units being left on display are a main cause for car break-ins.

The MirrorPilot, due to be showed off at CeBIT next month, comes with SuperSense, 2D and 3D European maps, voice instructions and traffic message channel support. It features a 2.2-inch QVGA resolution display inside the mirror, designed to guide you through the traffic, I4U.com reports.

The unit will cost €700 (£530) to be integrated into your new car, although there’s no word on when it will actually become available.