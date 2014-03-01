Apple to launch iOS in the Car with Ferrari, Mercedes and Volvo next week?

Time for iOS in the Car to make its presence felt?

Apple will finally unveil its in-car version of iOS at next week's Geneva Motor Show, according to reports this weekend.

Update: It's official and it's called Apple CarPlay!

The Financial Times brings word Apple has enlisted auto giants Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, whose next-generation connected cars will be fitted with iOS in the Car functionality.

Those manufacturers, and others according to the FT, will reportedly roll-out vehicles carrying the embedded software before 2014 is out.

iOS in the Car will allow iPhone or iPad owners to see Apple Maps mirrored on a dashboard display, use Siri voice commands, make iPhone calls through the car system and receive notifications.

Apple vs Google in the car

The company first announced the technology in June 2013 after its unveiling within iOS 7, but all has been quiet since, aside from a few pieces of code within recent Beta builds.

Apple's reported move comes at a time when Google is also making a play to control the future of connected vehicles.

At CES, the web giant announced it had joined forces with Audi, Honda and General Motors in order to bring Android into the car.

Is everyone set for another Apple vs Google battle? This time for the right to control the infotainment within our four wheeled friends? Let us know your thoughts below.