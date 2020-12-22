Canyon reveals three impressive-looking city e-bikes – and they're surprisingly cheap

Canyon has launched a range of three new e-bikes specifically designed for city riding. The bikes are part of the Commuter range (first launched in 2016), which all have slightly different designs to cater to different riders.

The new bikes go on sale today (December 22), with the Commuter 5 starting at £999 (about $1,300, AU$1,800), the Commuter 6 starting at £1,299 (about $1,700, AU$2,300), and the Commuter 7 starting at £1,599 (about $1,800, AU$2,800). Those are very reasonable prices for a well-specced e-bike, which can easily run to twice as much.

We don't yet know the battery size or range of the new Canyon Commuter bikes, but the specs we do have look pretty impressive. For example, all three models are equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, which are something we always look for in an e-bike (V-brakes or calliper brakes may not provide enough friction for a power-assisted bike), but aren't always provided at the sub-£1,000 price point.

It's also interesting to note that all three new Canyon commuter models feature carbon belt drives (like the much more expensive Cowboy 3) rather than a traditional chain, which means a smoother, quieter ride and less everyday maintenance.

Key specs

It looks as though all three new bikes may share the same frame, but with different accessories. All are available with both step-over and step-through frames, at the same price – something not all e-bike manufacturers provide, and makes the range accessible to a wider range of riders.

The Canyon Commuter 5 is the most pared-back of the three, with no mudguards or lights included. That might be a compromise you're willing to make though, because not only is it more affordable than its counterparts, it's also very light for an e-bike at just 11.38kg for the step-over version, and 11.31kg for the step-through model.

The Commuter 6 looks similar, but comes equipped with Wingee mudguards, a carrier, and pedal-powered front and tail lights, making it more suitable for commuting in inclement weather. It weighs in at 13.11kg for the step-over frame, and 12.96kg for the step-through option.

The Commuter 7 boasts a higher-end Shimano groupset, plus quick-release brakes so you can change the pads more easily. Both frame styles tip the scales at 13.12kg. It will sit alongside the flagship Commuter 8, whose specs remain unchanged,

The Commuter series all feature hidden batteries and internal cable routing, meaning they could easily be mistaken for conventional push-bikes. The market for such 'stealth' e-bikes is rapidly increasing, and at this price point, Canyon's three new bikes could pose stiff competition to the likes of the Ribble Hybrid AL e, which currently sits at the top of our roundup of the best electric bikes.