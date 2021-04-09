Canon just discontinued a load more EF lenses for its DSLR cameras

The tide is quickly turning from DSLRs to mirrorless cameras, with Canon apparently discontinuing several more EF lenses for its DSLR cameras.

According to Canon Rumors, the camera giant has just added nine more EF and EF-S lenses – which are designed for its older full-frame and APS-C DSLR cameras – to a discontinued list that already contained a further 15 lenses.

We asked Canon for official confirmation on whether or not these lenses have been discontinued, but it only told us this: "Canon is committed to new, existing, and future users of the EOS System and will continue to provide a full range of options to users whatever their creative ambitions. We have a diverse collection of EF lenses available and will continue to manufacture and market them where there is customer demand."

If Canon isn't going to officially announce that it's ceasing production on certain EF lenses, the evidence in its official store appears to back up the Canon Rumors report. Of the nine lenses that have apparently just been added to the cull list, five are already out of stock in Canon's official store – and it seems unlikely that they'll return.

Those nine lenses, which include the Canon EF-S 10-22mm f/3.5-4.5 USM and macro options like the Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 IS STM Macro, are among the more niche options in Canon's DSLR lens lineup. But with the full list, which has been helpfully pulled together by Canon Rumors, now standing at 24 lenses in total, it seems that stock of brand new EF glass could soon start whittle down fairly soon.

(Image credit: Canon)

Forward glass

Canon has previously stated that it's focus is now on producing RF-mount lenses for mirrorless full-frame cameras like the Canon EOS R5 – and with the EF lens mount dating back to 1987, it's certainly not a huge shock to see EF lenses start to be phased out.

Perhaps the only surprise is the speed at which this is happening, but it's certainly not all doom and gloom for owners of Canon DSLRs. Most Canon EF lenses are still widely in stock and there are plenty of excellent third-party options from the likes of Sigma and Tamron that match the performance of Canon's lenses at even better prices.

As keen photographers switch from DSLRs to mirrorless cameras, it's possible that there might be some second-hand bargains to be found among the discontinued lenses, too.

While new mirrorless cameras like the Canon EOS R5 certainly deliver a more modern shooting experience, DSLRs remain solid options for both beginners and pros who prefer optical viewfinders, long battery lives and comfortable handling.