Canon EOS R7 could be announced soon alongside unexpected sibling

Audio player loading…

Barely a day after we found out that the Canon EOS R7 could be announced in June or July, a new report on a Japanese site claims an announcement could be coming on May 24.

That's exciting news for Canon fans who've been eagerly awaiting the camera maker to expand its RF-mount bodies with more options. And 'options' is the operative word here as the same report claims that the Canon EOS R10 could also be announced at the same time, along with two RF-S lenses.

A separate report from reliable leaker Canon Rumors also claims May 24 as the announcement date for the pair of cameras and lenses, while also listing a few possible specs for the EOS R10.

If what Canon Rumors has revealed is true, then it looks like the EOS R10 will be the more affordable of the two, potentially housing a 24.2MP APS-C sensor (as opposed to the EOS R7's rumored 32.5MP resolution), and capable of top burst speeds of 15fps with the mechanical shutter and 23fps with the electronic one (compared to 15fps/30fps for the R7). Another giveaway that it's likely going to be affordable is the rumor that it will have just a single UHS-II speed SD card slot.

The lenses said to be incoming with the new bodies are the RF-S 18-45mm IS and RF-S 18-150mm IS, and it's possible that both cameras will be available as kits with either one or both of the lenses.

Analysis: Are we saying goodbye to the EOS M line?

When it comes to Canon's mirrorless camera systems, it's rather telling that there are now six R-series bodies (currently all full frame), while there are only three in the M series.

There were rumors of an EOS M5 Mark II back in 2019 when Canon launched the EOS M6 Mark II, but the former never materialized. And now there's speculation that the camera maker has also discontinued the latter (although it is still listed on Canon websites and at retailers in several markets), which is adding fuel to the fiery theory that Canon is finally retiring the EOS M line.

Considering how popular its EOS R cameras are, we really wouldn't be too surprised if Canon does retire its M series. If the EOS R7 and R10 cameras inherit the stunningly accurate autofocus system Canon has on its full framers, and if the leaked specs are to be believed, then none of the M cameras will be able to match the performance of the upcoming APS-C RF-mount bodies.

The allure of the M cameras was the price point – they're budget buys for the hobbyist. If the RF-mount APS-C cameras are priced right, Canon could see a flurry of upgrades from its existing M-series users and possibly even new fans jumping brands. The EOS M50 Mark II was a little disappointing, considering it wasn't a huge leap from the first-gen model, and the EOS M200 isn't much to write home about either, although both are capable in their own right. However, the EOS M6 II is the M-series flagship and, for a long while, was one of our picks for the best compact camera and best travel camera.

The ongoing parts shortage could also be a reason why Canon is prioritizing the EOS R system.

Whatever the company's strategy is at present, the future of the M series is still undecided, but it's clear that Canon's hedging its bets on the RF mount.