Canon EOS R6 could include huge video upgrade with 5K oversampled recording

Canon has been teasing some powerful video specs for its upcoming EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless flagship, but the Japanese camera-maker has been tight-lipped when it comes to the R5's rumored smaller sibling, the EOS R6.

Despite the expectation that it will be a more affordable option, new reports today suggest the R6 won't be a slouch either. According to reliable revealer Canon Rumors, the EOS R6 will feature 5K oversampled video capture, plus 4K recording at up to 60fps and support for Canon Log for those interested in post-production.

While that may not match the 8K video prowess of the R5, and it's rumored that the R6 won't have the ability to shoot RAW video, 5K oversampling in itself is a huge deal for a camera that's reportedly aimed at enthusiasts. While there's no word on whether this high-resolution video will be downsampled to 4K when saving to a memory card, it does mean the R6 should have respectable-enough video skills to keep many pros happy.

Stay focused

Canon did a marvelous job with the autofocus system in the EOS 1D X Mark III and we know the R5 will feature a new animal-recognition autofocus algorithm. Seems like the camera-maker isn't going to stop there, with Canon Rumors suggesting that the R6 will share the same AF system as its more expensive sibling, with both head- and animal-detection onboard.

The report also suggests that the R6 will share the same high-res 5-million dot electronic viewfinder (EVF) that's used on the R5, and will integrate dual card slots as well.

These new details, along with previous rumors of 12fps and 20fps bursts with the mechanical and electronic shutters respectively, and in-body image stabilization (IBIS) suggest that the R6 could become one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras to date.

Canon Rumors also indicates that the R6 will be priced under $2,500 (that's about £2,000 / AU$3,650 at current conversion rates), putting it in direct competition with the likes of the Panasonic Lumix S1, Nikon Z6 and Sony's Alpha A7 III, but with potentially better specs.

That said, Canon hasn't yet acknowledged the existence of the EOS R6, which may not even be the snapper's official moniker. It's rumored to be announced in early July, alongside the EOS R5, so we'll just have to wait and see if any of this comes to pass.