Nikon launches Coolpix P90 camera

Nikon has announced its latest camera to be part of the Coolpix range – the P90.

Boasting a 24x wide-angle optical zoom, the camera is capable of shooting shots as close-up as 1cm and features a high-speed burst rate of 15fps, for up to 45 shots.

The zoom, according to Nikon, offers the 35mm-equivalent of a 26mm wide-angle to a 624mm telephoto. Not bad considering it's a compact camera – albeit one that looks like a DSLR.

Free online storage

The P90 houses a 12.1MP sensor, with an ISO sensitivity of up 16400. The camera has all the gimmicks you've come to expect from a compact: Anti-blur, Auto Scene and Face Priority AF. There's also smile and blink detection thrown in for good measure.

Speaking about the camera, Mark Pekelharing, Product Manager for Consumer Products at Nikon Europe B.V said: "This camera demonstrates Nikon's devotion to camera enthusiasts. The amazingly powerful 24x zoom, 3.0-inch LCD screen with vari-angle tilt function, vibration reduction, and high sensitivity make the P90 a no-compromise bridge between a compact camera and a DSLR."

The Nikon Coolpix P90 will hit shops 13 March and will cost £379.99. The camera comes with 2GB free online image storage at Nikon's my Picturetown service on mypicturetown.com.