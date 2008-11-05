Canon updates pro camcorder range

Canon has announced two updates to its superb professional camcorder series. The XH G1S and XH A1S are improvements to Canon's original XH G1 and XH A1 range.

The modifications that have been made include a redesigned lens, enhanced audio features and more shooting options.

Shooting quality is high definition and the format of choice is HDV. It's not quite Full HD, however; the cameras both shoot at 1080i and house a 1.67MP 3CCD sensor.

L for lens

The lenses that the camcorders are equipped with are the Canon L lens, which come with a Super Optical Image Stabiliser, perfect for those gritty handheld shots.

On each cam there's an SD slot, on which custom presets can be stored.

There's no official announcement on release date or price, but Simply DV has a more detailed rundown of the camera's details.