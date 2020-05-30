Call of Duty: Warzone finally has the mode everyone’s been asking for

After weeks of pleading, Infinity Ward has finally added duos mode to Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale—and it’s available to play now on all platforms.

The news was announced in a tweet from the official Infinity Ward account, which confirmed that, thanks to the new playlist update, Warzone now has solos, duos, trios, quads and plunder quads all at once. That still leaves plenty of choice for those who can't settle on just one battlefield buddy.

📢Playlist Update for #Warzone! Rolling out now across all platforms.... SolosDuos ✌️TriosQuadsPlunder QuadsMay 29, 2020

In a blog post that gives a little more detail, Activision explained that the new duos mode will see players drop into the Battle Royale’s Verdansk map paired up with either a friend or with another random player. Overall, the mode plays in much the same manner as Warzone’s trios and quads, but naturally a smaller team increases the pressure because everyone has to pull their weight if they want to survive and win:

It takes two

“Duos is quite possibly the ultimate test of friendship and teamwork; with only one other teammate to rely on, you’ll have to coordinate your strategies, make good callouts, and most importantly, hit your shots if your fellow Operator’s life is at stake.”

The other good news is that it looks like the mode could be sticking around for a while as Infinity Ward hasn’t given an indication of when, or if, it’ll be disappearing.

Players tired of fighting in a trio with a stranger or in an incomplete trio have been requesting a duos mode since Warzone Battle Royale’s launch. Although Infinity Ward had previously promised it was coming and even briefly added duos to Plunder mode, the developer also said (via VGC) it had to iron out some bugs and find “the right time” to launch.

The right time has come shortly before the launch of Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Season 4 on June 3. Although we’re not entirely sure what changes the new season will bring just yet, a recent trailer has hinted Captain Price could be stepping into the Warzone as a new operator.