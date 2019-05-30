Call of Duty Modern Warfare trailer shows us the bleak future of combat – again

After laying dormant for close to a decade, Activision has finally announced the next game in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare franchise called… well, Modern Warfare.

The game was unveiled in a new trailer posted by Activision that stars one of the game’s protagonists, Captain Price, and gives us our first look at some of the locales we’ll be visiting in our next tour of duty. (We’ve posted it down below.)

One of the most striking parts of the trailer, however, is all of the nightvision scenes, where the footage seems almost identical to real-life raids. According to Activision, everything in the trailer was in-game footage, so that seems really promising.

According to information sent to TechRadar in a press release, the game won’t feature a traditional season pass and will instead offer at least some of its map packs for free. We’ve also seen reports that Modern Warfare will support cross-play between the three platforms - though, thanks to some pre-existing deals between Sony and Activision, PS4 might get DLC ahead of the other platforms.

The game will be developed by Infinity Ward, the studio behind the original Modern Warfare and its sequel, Modern Warfare 2, and is set to arrive on October 25 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One with pre-orders beginning today.