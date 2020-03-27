Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered looks set for release

War, war never changes. But it does get remastered, if it's in game form, and it seems next on the list of shooters to get a fresh lick of paint is 2009's ace Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Dataminers have dug through the latest patch for previous entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and have found what they believe is cover art and banner promotional images for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered". It looks like publisher Activision is looking to promote a new title within the existing game.

The image shows the iconic cover character from the 2009 original, as well as suggesting there may be some benefit to those that have owned the previous remaster, too.

A sure thing

While it's short of an official announcement, we'd say that a remaster of the second Modern Warfare title was a sure thing as soon as the first one was announced. It was a huge success upon its original release, and there are many fans chomping at the bit to go back to their old haunt in a spruced up fashion.

As we said in our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review, we very much enjoyed the most recent full entry in the series, even if its moral view of war may be questioned.

But all eyes are now on Call of Duty: Warzone, a fast-paced battle royale title that's taking the best of Call of Duty shooting and adding it into the frenetic action that's popularised the likes of Fortnite. It's well worth a play.