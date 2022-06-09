Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal takes us back to Crew Expendable

Audio player loading…

At the Summer Game Fest, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gameplay was shown off for the first time. Players got a look at a story mission of the game, which showcased some genuinely impressive action combat.

The footage shows off one of the story missions for the game, reintroducing players to the Modern Warfare world. The mission shows a covert team infiltrating a cargo ship. While it periodically goes loud, it starts as a fairly quiet, stealthy mission that predictably devolves into chaos.

You can catch the gameplay trailer here:

Confusingly, this game is not a remake of the fan-favorite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, but rather a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare. That means that this footage was from an entirely new mission.

That being said, there are clear parallels between this new mission and the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare's Crew Expendable mission where players infiltrate a ship and then run away as it sinks. The similarities here are very clear, and that likely isn't a mistake. That said, the trailer didn't go long enough to see if the ship goes down here.

The game was initially revealed just a day before the presentation, with the sequel reimagining the original characters from the older franchise. Soap, Captain Price, Gaz, and Ghost are all present here.

Infinity Ward remained fairly tight-lipped about the prospect of Warzone 2, but had teased that if fans look closely at the reveal trailer from yesterday, there are clues to be found.