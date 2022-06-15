Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta could begin in August, Amazon listing suggests

Audio player loading…

Activision hasn’t officially announced the start date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta but the game’s product listings on Amazon US suggest that it could be as soon as August.

As spotted by Tom Henderson (opens in new tab), the listings for the game on Amazon US (opens in new tab) across all platforms invite customers to “pre-Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for any platform by August 15th, 2022 to unlock early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Open Beta.”

It looks like Amazon has hinted that the #ModernWarfare2 BETA will start around August 15th. pic.twitter.com/ghqWb6kZ9DJune 14, 2022 See more

Activision itself, of course, is yet to confirm any start dates or times, so we can't be certain of when we'll be able to get our first experience of Modern Warfare 2 just yet. But the Amazon listing's deadline for pre-order does, at least, suggest that the beta could be scheduled to begin sometime around the date of August 15.

Admittedly, August does feel a pretty early given September was the beta period for 2019's Modern Warfare and 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard but we won't know for sure until Activision releases its official plans.

As confirmed in the June 8 reveal trailer, anyone that pre-orders Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, regardless of edition or platform, will get early access to its open beta. However, we also know that not everyone will get their early access at the exact same time as, in a trailer (opens in new tab) uploaded to the PlayStation YouTube channel, it was confirmed that the beta will be "available on PlayStation at least 5 days earlier than any other platform".

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to launch on October 28 2022 on a range of platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For PC players, it’ll be available on Battle.net and Steam.

Analysis: A busy time for CoD

Summer Game Fest has been a busy period for gaming news generally but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has really taken the opportunity to roll into the spotlight.

After a June 8 reveal to the world, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 made another appearance on June 9 during the Summer Game Fest opening stream with some gameplay from a mission in the game's campaign mode. A little bit of official information from Activision and Infinity Ward was pretty welcome after weeks of leaks and speculation around the game.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's reveal done and new details about the game now emerging regularly, it feels like we're well and truly going full steam ahead towards that October release date.

With that in mind, though we don't have those exact dates just yet, it feels unlikely that we'll have to wait too long before we get some kind of official confirmation with regards to when we'll be able to access the beta as well as some details on what exactly we'll be accessing.