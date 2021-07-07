British Lions vs Cell C Sharks live stream: how to watch today's rugby from anywhere

After kicking off their tour of South Africa in impressive style, the British and Irish Lions will be looking for more of the same in their second of five warm-up games before the three-Test series against the Springboks. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a British and Irish Lions vs Cell C Sharks live stream from anywhere in the world.

Kick off time has been moved forward an hour to 7pm SAST / 6pm BST to avoid overlap with England's Euro 2020 semi-final match.

British Lions vs Cell C Sharks live stream Date: Wednesday, July 7 Kick-off time: 6pm BST / 7pm SAST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST / 5am NZST Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, South Africa UK live stream: Sky Sports Free live stream: Peacock TV free trial (US only) Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Cardiff Blues star Josh Adams scored four tries as Warren Gatland's men made the perfect start on South African footing on Saturday with a commanding 14-56 win over the Sigma Lions. The match also saw Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit bag a fourth-minute debut try, with Ali Price and Hamish Watson following him over and Gareth Davies also getting on the score sheet.

Gatland will also be relieved to see his players also managed to come through Saturday's game unscathed, however he is still set to ring the changes. England flanker Tom Curry, Wales lock Adam Beard and back row Josh Navidi are all set to make their debuts today, with Ireland's Iain Henderson captaining the side.

Today's game sees a step up in opposition for the Lions, as they face one of the most dominant teams in South African domestic rugby. The Sharks should be able to go toe-to-toe physically and - even without a number of players thanks to call ups to the Springboks squad - they still possess plenty of solid attacking options, with number 10 Curwin Bosch a revelation since switching from full-back to fly-half.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a British Lions live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch British Lions vs Cell C Sharks online in the UK

Live coverage of all eight matches of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, including this opening fixture, The pay-TV network will be showing all three Tests which take place on successive Saturdays on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August, as well as the preceding warm up matches, including this game. Coverage of this second Tour match against the Cell C Sharks starts at 5pm BST ahead of the 6pm BST kick-off on both Sky Sports Main Event and the network's dedicated Sky Sports The Lions channels. If you don't have Sky Sports, then there's likely to be a Sky TV deal to suit you. Or, if you're looking to watch matches from the tour but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now streaming option. Not in the UK for the 2021 Lions Tour? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream British Lions when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch British Lions vs Cell C Sharks from anywhere

Live stream British Lions vs Cell C Sharks rugby in South Africa

Springboks fans looking to watch this fixture of the Lions tour can watch today's match via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off for this warm-up match is at 7pm SAST. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN.

How to watch the British and Irish Lions free online and live stream rugby in the US

NBC Sports has the rights to show British and Irish Lions Tour Matches. This match kicks off in the States at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Wednesday. Watching rugby on NBC used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, but not anymore. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock TV, which makes rugby more accessible to US fans of the sport and ex-pats living in the States than ever before. For starters, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets rugby fans not only the Lions Tour 2021 but also features Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup coverage as well (plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies). Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. And best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Lions Tour, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch a Lions Tour live stream in Australia