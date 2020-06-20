Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the big Premier League restart today

The Premier League's Project Restart games are already coming thick and fast, with the Gunners already back in action following their abject 3-0 defeat to Man City on Wednesday - read on to find out how to get a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere in the world today.

Brighton vs Arsenal cheat sheet Today's match is being played at The Amex in Brighton and is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. Coverage begins at 2.45pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off - and those without a subscription can grab a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. In the US, the opening whistle is at 10am ET / 7am PT on NBCSN - so a FREE Sling TV Blue trial has you covered.

David Luiz was at the heart of the Arsenal horror show, nabbing a depressing hat-trick: a defensive error that gifted City a goal, a penalty given away, and a red card to top it off. Surely, he must have played his last game for the North London side?

Arsenal's problems went far beyond the Brazilian's erratic display, though, and boss Mikel Arteta will have the first big test of his managerial career in lifting his troops following the stinging defeat. They remain eight points behind 4th place Chelsea, having now played the same number of games, and need to get back on track to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

Brighton will also be focused on getting back on track, after an unwanted pre-shutdown run leaves them yet to win a single game in 2020. And with just two points separating them from the relegation zone, they'll need to reverse their fortunes fast if they want to maintain top-flight status next year.

Watch every game: here's how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Brighton vs Arsenal live streams being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

How to live stream Brighton vs Arsenal in the UK today

This Saturday's afternoon match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 2.45pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off. The broadcaster has the rights to 20 Premier League games, none of which are free-to-air. New customers can purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month, which lets anyone watch BT Sport on a month-by-month basis - no lengthy contract necessary. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Brighton vs Arsenal from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Get a FREE Brighton vs Arsenal live stream to watch the Premier League in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Brighton vs Arsenal game is at 10am ET or 7am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though it's currently got a FREE trial on offer so you can watch matches for nothing right now. Another great option is Hulu. Although the Hulu + Live TV package you need to watch NBCSN is priced at $54.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and even offers a FREE 1-week trial for you to test it out - no strings attached. If you subscribe to such services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we're loving this Surfshark deal right now.

How to live stream Brighton vs Arsenal for free in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Brighton vs Arsenal, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Brighton vs Arsenal: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Brighton vs Arsenal. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 12am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in New Zealand, and you can watch Brighton vs Arsenal live at 2am NZST on Sunday, June 21 if you've got the stomach and stamina for it. The network offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in India today

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Brighton against Arsenal kicks off at 7.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Saturday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Brighton vs Arsenal: latest team news and H2H results

The Seagull's only injury concern ahead of today's game is winger Jose Izquierdo, who remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

While many Gunners fans won't mourn the loss of David Luiz through suspension, Wednesday's match also saw a host of new names join Arsenal's wounded list. Pablo Mari sustained a serious ankle ligament injury and is out for the season, while Granit Xhaka picked up a less serious ailment which may allow him to return before the season concludes. Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira, meanwhile, look unlikely to make the trip for today's game.

Brighton's top scorer Neal Maupay bagged a late winner for Graham Potter's side, as they secured a 2-1 victory at the Emirates in the reverse fixture earlier this season.