Bose QuietComfort Earbuds look like an imminent threat to Apple’s AirPods Pro

A new leaked marketing video suggests that Bose’s flagship true wireless earbuds, the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, could be mere weeks away from launch.

Interestingly, the video calls the Noise Cancelling Earbuds the “QuietComfort Earbuds”, suggesting that Bose could be using its signature naming for the earbuds instead of the longer, more convoluted name it had picked out originally.

The video in question was discovered on retailer Harvey Norman’s website by Reddit, and was picked up overnight by CNET. Bose has since had the video taken down apparently, but not before it was re-uploaded by other users.

According to the specs mentioned in the leaked Bose video, the new QuietComfort Earbuds sport six-hour on-board batteries, a sweat and weather-resistant design and a custom-designed microphone array for better vocal clarity in addition to the company's lauded active noise-cancellation technology.

Uh-oh, Apple

While plenty of true wireless earbuds have come out before and after the launch of the Apple AirPods Pro, few of them have the international clout that Bose does. Some estimates put Bose at over 300 million headphone sales per year, much of which is thanks to its flagship QuietComfort 35 and QuietComfort 35 II cans.

If the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deliver on their claims, Apple could be more than one name brand rival in the true wireless earbuds category. Right now it's just the Sony WF-1000XM3 delivering some much-needed competition to the AirPods.

That being said, Bose's high-end headphones don't come cheap: the Bose QuietComfort 35 II cost $299 / £259 / AU$345, and it's likely that the QuietComfort Earbuds will carry a similarly premium price tag.

No pricing or release date information was included today in the leak, but considering how final that marketing video looks, it's likely that we'll be hearing that info from Bose in the very near future.