Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch today's Bundesliga title clash online

Der Klassiker is a mouth-watering fixture at the best of times, but with the title race seemingly hinging on tonight's result, it's unmissable viewing for any lockdown-starved football fan - don't miss a moment by following our guide. Here's how to get a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch the Bundesliga fixture from anywhere in the world today.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream This evening's game takes place behind closed doors at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, or the Westfalenstadion. Kick-off is at at 6.30pm local time (CEST), which is a 5.30pm BST start in the UK and 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT in the US - where Fox Sports provides coverage and can be streamed as part of a FREE 1-week Hulu trial in most of the country.

Second-placed Dortmund have managed to keep the heat on leaders Bayern with six straight wins and nine victories from their last 10 - their latest coming on Saturday with a 0-2 victory thanks to goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi.

The win saw Mats Hummels pick up a knock, however, which makes him a doubt for tonight's crucial clash. Jadon Sancho is in contention for a starting spot after his cameo from the bench against Wolfsburg saw him pick up an assist for Hakimi’s winner.

On paper, Bayern's 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend looks like another straightforward win for the title holders, but boss Hans-Dieter Flick will have been concerned by how his side allowed their opponents to get right back into the game when Bayern were leading 3-0.

A win tonight for the visitors would open up a potentially unassailable 7-point lead over Dortmund, but they may have to make do without key players in order to do so, with Thiago and Serge Gnabry both struggling for fitness

It's likely to be one of the games of the season - so check out our guide below and find out how to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream and catch all the Bundesliga action today.

Use a VPN to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich from outside your country

If you're abroad this evening but still want to watch coverage of the match from your home broadcaster, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: UK live stream details

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: FREE live stream details for the US

In America, Fox Sports is the TV home of the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 along with FOX Soccer Match Pass, FOX Deportes and Foxsports.com, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET or 9.30am PT. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Sports Go app for tablets, smartphones, and other devices. Anyone who doesn't have cable but wants easy access to Fox Sports may want to consider Hulu. The popular streaming service's Hulu + Live TV package typically includes the two main Fox Sports channels, FS1 and FS2 -check your local availability here - and offers a FREE 1-week trial so you can see if it's the right option for you. If you subscribe to such a service, remember that it doesn't have to stop streaming if you leave your country of origin - just use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid wherever you are.

How to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet World has the rights to show the Bundesliga, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service to live stream all the Bundesliga matches Canada has to offer in HD. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to fire up a VPN and access the coverage. Kick-off for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in Canada is at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in Australia

To watch this huge Bundesliga match in Australia you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports who have exclusive live coverage rights to the German top flight for the remaining games of this season. You don't have to pay a premium price, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. This clash between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will be on beIN Sports 1 with pre-match coverage beginning at 1am and kick-off at 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Wednesday morning - and don't forget you can use a VPN as described above if you're not Down Under as usual right now.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: live stream from New Zealand

As in Oz, beIN is also the sole rights holders for live coverage of the Bundesliga in New Zealand this season. Sky Sport subscribers now have access to beIN connect, beIN Sports' streaming service in New Zealand and is available as a standalone purchase for $19.78 per month, with a free two-week trial on offer if you'd like to try before you buy. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above. To watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Frankfurt tune in to beIN Sports 1, where kick-off is set for 4.30am NZST on Wednesday morning.