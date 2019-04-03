Borderlands 3 launches in September – as an Epic Games Store exclusive

Borderlands 3, the highly-anticipated sandbox shooter from Gearbox Software, finally has a release date – and it's landing on September 13 this year

The official Borderlands 3 Twitter account formally announced the date for the shooter, which is launching on Xbox One, PS4, and PC – though the PC version will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for the first six months on sale, before also landing on Steam.

It's now available to pre-order from the Borderlands website, with a special 'Gold Weapons Skins Pack' for those who do.

There had been a few rumors about the release from leaker Wario64, which turned out to be pretty accurate, and we know we'll hear more on Gearbox's May 1 reveal event – but you can see the official announcement and accompanying trailer below.

#Borderlands3 arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on September 13, 2019! Tune in to the Gameplay Reveal Event on May 1st, where we’ll debut the first hands-on looks! Pre-order now to get the Gold Weapon Skins Pack! ➜ https://t.co/inj5DmoR3U pic.twitter.com/xjbIqrdZusApril 3, 2019

Get into gear

We don't learn much from the new trailer, which comes after Gearbox took to the stage at PAX East to show off the the formal announcement trailer at the end of March.

We do, however, get the names of the four vault hunter classes (Moze the Gunner, Fl4K the Beastmaster, Amara the Siren, and Zane the Operative) as well as the name of the title's villains, the Calypso Twins.

There seems to possibly be more of a focus on vehicular combat than previous entries, but for now all we know is more Borderlands is on the way, and that's enough to get us excited.