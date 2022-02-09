Audio player loading…

The Book of Boba Fett's seven-episode run has ended – but the TV show's ending has teased a somewhat exciting future for the Star Wars franchise.

Episode seven, aka In The Name of Honor, brings the curtain down on the bounty hunter's inaugural standalone Disney Plus series in fitting fashion. But while it's unclear what the future holds for Boba Fett himself, the latest Star Wars show does offer a glimpse into the franchise's future outside of The Mandalorian and other upcoming Star Wars TV series.

How does The Book of Boba Fett do that? In the now traditional format of a post-credits stinger. Below, we explain what the Book of Boba Fett's post-credits scene reveals and what it could set up in the Star Wars universe. Major spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett's season finale, so turn back now if you're not caught up.

Book of Boba Fett post-credits scene explained: who's in the bacta tank?

The post-credits scene is very brief, lasting for no longer than 10 seconds. However, it provides a tantalizing glimpse into another potential Star Wars spin-off series.

To explain it, we need to back up a little bit. During episode seven's closing sequence, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are walking the streets of Mos Espa after their victory over the Pyke Syndicate. The townsfolk bow at Boba Fett for saving them from the Pykes' totalitarian rule, and Boba bows back out of respect. Each time he does, though, he grimaces due to the injuries he suffered in the show's climactic battle.

Fennec asks him why he hasn't recovered using the bacta tank in his palace, to which Boba replies: "It's being used". Immediately, it seems that Black Krrsantan is the individual using the tank to heal their wounds, but we see the Wookiee bounty hunter-turned-bodyguard in the episode's penultimate scene alongside Boba, Fennec and the Mods.

So who is in the bacta tank? The post-credits stinger reveals all. Once the credits have rolled, we're transported to Boba's palace and, more specifically, into the room with the bacta tank – and there's someone in it that we, initially, don't recognize.

As the camera moves closer, however, it's clear to see who it is: it's Cobb Vanth, who was shot by Cad Bane at the end of episode 6:

The camera pans up to reveal a figure, with their back to the audience, standing over the tank. They turn round to reveal their identity, and it's none other than the Mod Artist. This character saved Fennec's life – when Boba brought her to him in episode four – by modifying her body with cybernetic parts. Now, it seems like the Mod Artist is going to do the same to Cobb.

Book of Boba Fett post-credits scene explained: what does this mean for the Star Wars franchise?

For starters, Cobb Vanth will return as a cybernetically enhanced human. That much is clear, given what's teased in the post-credits scene.

But his survival also hints at where Boba Fett and Fennec Shand's future in the Star Wars universe lies – and it doesn't seem like it'll be on Tatooine.

Again, episode seven's second-to-last scene heavily teases this. Boba's "I don't think we're cut out for this" line, with regards to being the Daimo of Mos Espa, suggests that he plans to give up the mantle of being the city's protector.

Who better, than, to assume that role than Cobb once he's fully healed? As the protector of Freetown, and the individual who single-handedly held off the Pyke Syndicate's spice operations in Tattooine's vast desert regions, he seems like a perfect fit to be Mos Espa's new law enforcer.

If Cobb takes up Boba's offer to replace him as Daimo, it frees up Boba Fett and Fennech Shand to head off into the galaxy for a new adventure. The bounty hunter's TV show has mined all it can for his story on Tattooine, so a fresh start is needed to keep both characters relevant in the Star Wars universe.

So The Book of Boba Fett's post-credits scene is a pretty important one, all things considered. Cobb Vanth's return would allow Lucasfilm and Disney to potentially pursue another spin-off series, which focuses on Cobb as he tries to keep the streets of Mos Espa as clean as possible. And, with Boba and Fennec free to explore the galaxy, a second season of The Book of Boba Fett – or even cameo appearances in the likes of The Mandalorian season 3 – could be on the cards.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have proven that they're able to tell interesting and, more importantly, new stories in the Star Wars franchise using the TV medium. If the pair decided to make The Book of Boba Fett season 2 or a Cobb Vanth-centred spin-off, then most Star Wars fans would likely be happy to see both on the small screen. Especially as the Star Wars TV universe is becoming increasingly interconnected.

While we wait for confirmation on either of those fronts, the Star Wars TV universe is still pretty packed. An Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show is rumored to arrive in May 2022, while The Bad Batch season 2 and Rogue One prequel show – Andor – are also set for release this year.

Add in a standalone series for Ahsoka Tano, a Sith-centric show called The Acolyte, and the aforementioned Mandalorian season 3, and there's plenty to look forward to in the franchise.