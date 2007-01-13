No Blu movies for porn industry

HD DVD could well have struck a serious blow in the HD format war

The international adult movie industry is rumoured to have chosen the HD DVD format for all future high-definition porn films.

After deliberating over which HD format to standardise industry-wide, HD DVD's lower production costs look to have enabled the Toshiba and Microsoft-backed design to come out in front of Blu-ray.

Rumours are also doing the rounds that Sony has made the bizarre step of completely banning disc manufacturers and replicators from publishing any Blu-ray adult content anyway.

During the last format war between VHS and Betamax, the porn industry's decision to support the lesser VHS format is thought to have been a significant factor in it winning the battle.

Sony might have seriously shot itself in the foot here. True, Sony has been keen to point out that Blu-ray enjoys the support of seven out of the eight major Hollywood studios - five of these are exclusive to Blu-ray. Blu-ray sales also overtook HD DVD sales in the US for the first time late last year.

But the HD DVD camp is likely to significantly benefit from winning over the adult movie publishers, and any Sony decision decision to all but rule itself out of the running in this market could well cost it dear.