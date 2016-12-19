Block out some time to play Minecraft on Apple TV

Microsoft and Apple fans will finally have something in common: Minecraft.

Minecraft’s developer, the Microsoft-owned Mojang, announced that it would bring the open-world exploration game to Apple TV before the end of 2016 and – with just two weeks to spare – has just managed to pull it off.

According to a post that appeared on the Minecraft blog , the game will release in all regions starting today and cost $19.99 – or somewhere around £9.99 and AU$30 in those respective areas.

For a limited time, the Apple TV version will come with seven DLC packs for free including the Holiday 2015, Town Folk, and City Folk skin packs, along with the Plastic, Natural, Cartoon, and Festive 2016 mash-ups and will also support the dragon-themed Ender update.

That said however it won’t have Xbox Live support or Minecraft Realms. Though those are both expected to come to Apple’s black box sometime down the road.

I guess the holidays have a way of bringing people closer together after all.