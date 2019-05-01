Blizzard's no-show at Gamescom means we might have to wait until Blizzcon to see Diablo 4

It's been nearly seven years since the release of Diablo 3, so you can't blame us for waiting with baited breath for the official announcement of the inevitable Diablo 4.

While Blizzard hasn't actually confirmed we'll be seeing Diablo 4 in the future, there's been strong hints that the developer is working on the next core game in the Diablo series.

Unfortunately, it might be even longer before we get that official announcement, as Blizzard has revealed it won't be attending Gamescom 2019.

Why aren't Blizzard attending Gamescom 2019?

Is Blizzard playing the long game? (Image credit: Reddit user Riomegon)

In a recent news post from Blizzard Entertainment, the developer confirmed that it won't be attending Gamescom 2019. But why?

"As part of a renewed effort this year to maintain our focus on development, for our current games and our future projects, we won’t have a booth at Gamescom 2019," the post reads. "The show is an important one for the European and global gaming community, and we’re going to miss meeting players in Cologne this year.

"We’re also looking forward to sharing more details about the projects we’re currently working on when the time is right."

While the post itself doesn't shed any light on what these projects might be, it does clarify that if we are getting a Diablo 4 announcement this year, it'll likely not be until BlizzCon 2019 (in November).

Blizzard has revealed it's going bigger than ever at this year's BlizzCon

Blizzard notoriously skips E3, and typically Gamescom gives the developer a chance to at least tease upcoming projects before their official unveil at BlizzCon. Remember last year when Blizzard teased new Overwatch content before revealing the full lineup at BlizzCon? Blizzard and Gamescom go hand in hand.

However, the news that Blizzard won't be attending Gamescom isn't overly surprisingly considering the developer recently revealed that this year's BlizzCon will be bigger than ever (with an increased ticket price to match).

So expect Blizzard to have some big announcements up its sleeve for BlizzCon 2019 - including Diablo 4 (hopefully).

Diablo 4: what we know so far

We can't wait to get our teeth sank in to Diablo 4... eventually

Fans have been waiting a long time for the official announcement of Diablo 4 and, at last year's BlizzCon, it seemed the time had finally come, when a new Diablo game was going to be announced.

Technically it was, but it wasn't exactly what fans were hoping for. Rather than a new PC adventure, Blizzard unveiled Diablo Immortal - a mobile-only touchscreen spin-off title that seemed like a manoeuvre to squeeze money from fans' pockets. There was uproar.

Blizzard denied that there was anything else ever set for an unveiling at the BlizzCon 2018, but a post on YouTube back in August suggested otherwise. In it, community manager Brandy "Nevalistis" Camel stated that there were “multiple Diablo projects in the works”:

"The forges here at Blizzard are burning hot. And we have multiple Diablo projects in the works. Some of them are going to take longer than others,” stated Camel.

“But we may have some things to show you later this year. We hope you stay tuned, while we work to bring these Diablo experiences to life. None of this would be possible without the support that you have shown us for over 20 years.

"So whether you first joined us in Diablo 3 or you are a seasoned veteran, thanks you. Diablo is, and always will be, part of Blizzard's identity, and we can't wait for the future."

Let's hope we won't end up with another Diablo: Immortal

Considering the backlash from the Diablo Immortal reveal, it's not surprising that Blizzard is being more calculated in its upcoming announcements. Skipping E3 and Gamescom gives Blizzard until November to get its ducks in a row and put on a hell of a show.

While we are hoping to see an official announcement of Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019, we aren't getting too excited. We've been burnt before Blizzard...

Image credits: Blizzard Entertainment