Best Samsung Black Friday deals: save on QLED TVs, Galaxy S21, and more today

We may be a week away from the big day itself, but you don't have to wait if you're looking for Samsung Black Friday deals - there are already a ton of excellent early discounts available on the main Samsung site that you can shop right now. We've been busy sorting through all the top offers and we've rounded them all up just down below.

We're still waiting for big deals on monitors and SSDs, but Samsung's excellent range of QLED TVs, Galaxy S21 smartphones, and the latest Galaxy Watch 4 are all up for grabs with some of the lowest prices all year now. Better yet, many of the pricier devices (like the Fold 3 and Flip 3) have exclusive freebies being bundled in - something that you won't find at other stores.

So far, our absolute highlight has to be the stunning Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV on sale for $3,299.99 (was $4,999.99). Yes, we know it's expensive, but it's the best TV we've ever reviewed here at TechRadar - and this eye-watering $1,700 discount brings it down to its cheapest ever price. Another pick today can be found with the Galaxy S21 series smartphones - now retailing for $699 (S21), $849 (S21 Plus), and $999 (S21 Ultra) respectively. All these prices are within $50 of the cheapest ever for these devices unlocked - a sum that's made up by the free $50 store credit Samsung is throwing in on top.

Of course, that's just a small selection of this year's Black Friday deals from Samsung. We're rounding up plenty more down below and we'll be adding plenty more in as we get closer to Black Friday itself too (Nov 26th), so don't forget to bookmark this page.

Samsung Black Friday deals: TVs

Our best-rated TV of 2021 Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $4,999.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen - we didn't expect it so early. That's the lowest price we've seen for the stunning Samsung display. The Samsung QN900A is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality and state-of-the-art design.

75-inch: $6,999 $4,499 | 85-inch: $8,999 $5,499

Samsung 55-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 Samsung 55-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $849.99 at Samsung

Save $250 - Shopping for a QLED TV on a budget? The Q60A series is a great choice and it's on sale with today's Samsung Black Friday deals. This display has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K for great upscaling and the superb brightness these displays are known for. For casual viewing, it's a great choice - although gamers who want 120Hz at 4K will want to go for either the Q70A or Q80A.

65-inch: $1,399 $999 | 65-inch: $2,299 $1,499 | 75-inch: $3,299 $1,999

Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $849.99 at Samsung

Save $250 - Samsung's Black Friday sale includes a fantastic set of discounts on the mid-range Q70A series QLED TVs - a great choice middle ground between the Q60A and Q80A. This one's essentially packing the same ports (including HDMI 2.1) and beefy processor as the Q80A, but has an edge-lit backlight display instead of full array. In layman's terms, it's just behind the more expensive display in HDR and viewing angles (although still great).

65-inch: $1,399 $999 | 65-inch: $2,299 $1,499 | 75-inch: $3,299 $1,999

Samsung 50-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 Samsung 50-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Samsung

Save $300 - Samsung's Black Friday TV deals event has a massive $1,000 discount on this 75-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal on a big-screen QLED TV. The Q80A series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and as you'd expect features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles.

55-inch: $1,299 $999 | 65-inch: $1,699 $1,199 | 75-inch: $2,699 $1,699

Samsung 50-inch AU8000 Crystal UHD LED Smart TV: $749.99 Samsung 50-inch AU8000 Crystal UHD LED Smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Samsung

Save $50 - The saving isn't massive with the AU8000 Series in today's Samsung Black Friday deals but it's a great choice if you're looking for a big screen on a budget. This one's not QLED like the above choices, but it's still got a great picture thanks to Samsung's Dynamic Crystal color technology and 4K processor.

75-inch: $1,149 $999 | 85-inch: $2,199 $1,499

Samsung 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,499.99 Samsung 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021): $3,499.99 $2,499.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - If you're looking to score a Black Friday deal on a 65-inch set, Samsung has this powerful 8K QLED TV on sale for $2,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The 2021 set delivers a premium picture thanks to the Neo Quantum processor 8K and features a super slim design with an ultra viewing angle for a cinema-like picture experience.

75-inch: $4,799 $3,299 | 85-inch: $6,499 $4,199

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,299.99 Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,299.99 $899.99 at Samsung

Save $300 - If you're after the popular Frame TV, Samsung's 50-inch art-inspired set is on sale for $899 in this early Black Friday deal. The 50-inch TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

55-inch: $1,499 $999 | 65-inch: $1,999 $1,499 | 75-inch: $2,999 $2,199

Samsung Black Friday deals: phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799 $1549.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

Save $250 - This year's Samsung Black Friday deals include a whopping $250 price cut on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 3. That's $50 more than the cheapest price ever but you'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (worth $109) on top - freebies that add a ton of value to this deal. Deals so far on this device have mostly been trade-in focused carrier options, so this is a prime opportunity to simply get an upfront discount.

Trade-in: get up to $600 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $899.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung

Save $100 - Looking for something a bit cheaper? Samsung's other new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, is also available with a nice $100 price cut and those same free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 worth $109. Again, this is easily one of the best deals we've seen so far on this great device all year so definitely don't sleep on this one if you're looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon.

Trade-in: get up to $600 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 $699.99 at Samsung

This upfront saving on the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 brings it to just $50 off its cheapest price ever - a great price considering how high demand is on all the top devices right now. If you're looking for a solid Android flagship that ticks all the boxes you simply can't go wrong with this fantastic 2021 device.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 $849.99 at Samsung

But, if you're looking for a device with a bit more screen real estate, consider this week's Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals. This one's got an even bigger $150 saving plus that's just $50 off its lowest price ever. Some of the colors on this device are currently on backorder until mid-December so we'd act quickly if you're interested in delivery this side of 2022.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Samsung

And, last but certainly not least is the Galaxy S21 Ultra - a device that currently holds the top spot on our best phones buyer's guide for 2021. It's pricey, but worth every penny in our eyes - plus this early Samsung Black Friday deal gives you a full $200 price cut upfront. Note, this one's on backorder until December 10th in some colors and storage sizes, so definitely act quickly.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

Samsung Black Friday deals: Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 $199.99 at Samsung

Save $50 - This year's Samsung Black Friday deals include the cheapest ever price on the Galaxy Watch 4 - Samsung's latest flagship wearable. Barely a few months old as of writing, we loved this one when we reviewed it thanks to its heaps of power, lightweight build, and interesting Tizen OS. If today's discount wasn't enough, you can also save a whopping $150 when you bundle in a pair of Buds2 and a Wireless Charger Trio accessory.

Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169 $99.99 at Samsung

Save $60 - Here's a significant price cut on the relatively new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These mid-range buds sit between the cheaper Galaxy Buds 2 and the Pro model but still manage to pack in active noise cancellation and AKG co-designed 12mm speakers. In short, they're a great value option if you want those premium features but don't want to spend too much.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199 $149.99 at Samsung

Save $50 - If you're serious about your audio then the Galaxy Buds Pro are easily some of the best wireless buds on the market right now. These are Samsung's flagship buds - featuring studio-quality sound, top-notch active noise cancelation, and IPX7 water resistance so you don't have to worry about dropping your buds in the bathtub.

Samsung Black Friday deals: Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $119.99 at Samsung

Save $40 - The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap and cheerful 8.7-inch tablet that's perfect if you're looking for something that can handle the basics - browsing, shopping, and watching content. It's not super powerful, but its 32GB of storage is easily expandable to up to 1TB and it'll happily get through most applications on its Android 11 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (256GB): $649 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (256GB): $649 $529.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - The newest tablet in the Samsung range, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a good choice if you want a larger (12.4-inch) screen and decent power but don't want to spend too much cash. You'll sacrifice the 120Hz screen (the FE has 60Hz) and fingerprint scanner but still retain the included S-Pen and gorgeous aluminum chassis.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $679 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $679 $549.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - And, you can get a similar saving on the larger Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with today's Samsung Black Friday deals. The highlight feature for this product is its stunning 120Hz OLED display - which we think is pretty much the best on any Android tablet right now.

Samsung Black Friday deals: Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Go (14-inch): $349 Samsung Galaxy Book Go (14-inch): $349 $249.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - Quality Windows laptops on a budget are sometimes hard to find but the Galaxy Book Go is a great option if you want something to handle the basics. Its got great battery life, an extremely lightweight 14-inch design, and a 128GB SSD to boot - something these machines often skimp out on.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $349.99 at Samsung

Save $350 - The Galaxy Chromebook 2 stands above cheaper options thanks to its stunning OLED display, lovely aluminum chassis, and surprisingly powerful Core i3 processor. Weighing just 2.7lbs, this one's got a 128GB SSD too - very handy indeed if you're not planning on using cloud storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha (2-in-1): $1049 Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha (2-in-1): $1049 $799.99 at Samsung

Save $250 - Samsung's excellent lineup of Galaxy ultrabooks also includes the Flex2 Alpha. Aside from having a slightly absurd name, this handy 2-in-1 laptop can be used as both a traditional laptop and a tablet. Despite that extra functionality, you'll also get a hefty Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous QLED screen with this model.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch): $1,099 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch): $1,099 $849.99 at Samsung

Save $250 - Samsung's answer to the Dell XPS 13 and HP Spectre, this Galaxy Book Pro is a fantastic option if you're looking for that premium Windows ultrabook for your day-to-day. This spec includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD - which we'd recommend as a nice balance between power and price.