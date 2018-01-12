Six of the most impressive laptops of CES 2018

CES 2018 has shown off some amazing laptops coming out this year, and we got a chance to get a close look at many of them at 2018's event.

We’ve seen incredibly thin and light laptops, powerful gaming laptops that would make some desktop PCs envious, and a new breed of laptop that can last almost an entire day on a battery.

The best laptops of CES 2018 highlight just what the humble laptop form factor is capable of, as in a show that was brimming with drones, wearables and robots, it proved that laptops are still vital devices that can seriously impress us. Read on for our pick of the best laptops of CES 2018.