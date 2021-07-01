Belgium vs Italy live stream: how to watch quarter-final free and from anywhere at Euro 2020

Only Belgium and Italy have won all of their games at the Euros, but it's time for that to change. The Red Devils won't be at full strength - with Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard recovering from injuries - but this is still the Azzurri's biggest test so far. It's a huge game, so follow our guide to watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream and follow the Euro 2020 quarter-final from anywhere on Friday.

Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 live stream Date: Friday, July 2 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Free live streams: BBC iPlayer Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Thorgan Hazard's screamer was enough to dethrone reigning UEFA European champions Portugal, but victory came at a heavy price - a crude challenge forcing de Bruyne off, before Hazard pulled up holding his hamstring.

De Bruyne has been the tournament's outstanding player and Belgium tend to struggle badly without him. Nobody else capable of executing those mesmerising passes and feints that lead to so many of their goals. Even without his partner in crime, however, Romelu Lukaku will be hard to stop, and doubly motivated playing against the country where he plies his trade.

Italy's strength has been in the collective, but Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina produced two moments of individual brilliance to squeeze past Austria. Roberto Mancini's team look like the complete package, and their intelligent forwards will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing this immobile Belgian backline.

It's a huge game, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Belgium vs Italy live stream and watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

Free Euro 2020 live streams

The best thing about Euro 2020 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK - with the BBC airing the Belgium vs Italy clash - and many are also being shown on free-to-air channels across Europe. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

France - TF1

Germany - ARD and ZDF

Spain - Mediaset

Italy - RAI

How to live stream Belgium vs Italy from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch a FREE Belgium vs Italy live stream online in the UK

In the UK, Belgium vs Italy is being shown on BBC One, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. The build-up starts at 7.30pm. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream Belgium vs Italy free by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, BBC iPlayer doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. If you're not in the UK right now, you can use a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to watch Belgium vs Italy in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the Belgium vs Italy game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Belgium vs Italy directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Belgium vs Italy without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream Belgium vs Italy in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, but be warned that you've got an extremely late night or early morning ahead if you plan to watch Belgium vs Italy, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Belgium vs Italy: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the Belgium vs Italy game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Belgium vs Italy live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand